Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3081.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.98% to Rs 1876.03 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 3081.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 664.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 1876.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2315.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1095.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2044.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.61% to Rs 7035.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9210.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1876.032315.397035.499210.257.35-10.46-18.63-7.24-276.69-389.00-2342.60-1560.87-422.68-551.42-2945.16-2153.253081.67-664.111095.69-2044.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)