Pritish Nandy Communications standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 64.09% to Rs 5.67 croreNet profit of Pritish Nandy Communications declined 3.33% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.09% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.24% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.11% to Rs 15.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.6715.79 -64 15.0419.56 -23 OPM %56.6121.22 -6.589.76 - PBDT3.483.31 5 1.071.75 -39 PBT3.423.26 5 0.861.57 -45 NP3.193.30 -3 0.942.10 -55
