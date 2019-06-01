Pritish Nandy Communications standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 64.09% to Rs 5.67 crore

Net profit of declined 3.33% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.09% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.24% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.11% to Rs 15.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.6715.7915.0419.5656.6121.226.589.763.483.311.071.753.423.260.861.573.193.300.942.10

