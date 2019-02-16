Pritish Nandy Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 1.65 croreNet Loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.650.55 200 OPM %-34.55-145.45 -PBDT-0.60-0.91 34 PBT-0.66-0.95 31 NP-0.56-0.77 27
