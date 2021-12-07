Ramky Infra soars 41% in five sessions

Ramky Infrastructure hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 210.05, extending gains for the fifth trading session.

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure have surged 41.16% in five consecutive trading session from their recent closing low of Rs 148.80 hit on 1 December 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 376.84% while the benchmark Sensex has added 27.27% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 93.29. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 164.87, 157.57 and 152.36, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, Ramky Infrastructure reported net profit of Rs 48.43 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 40.83 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 44.75% to Rs 258.77 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Ramky Infrastructure is an integrated construction, infrastructure development and management company in India.

