Volumes spurt at Hindustan Copper Ltd counter

Hindustan Copper Ltd notched up volume of 113.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.26 lakh shares
MMTC Ltd, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 December 2021.
MMTC Ltd saw volume of 107.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.57% to Rs.45.40. Volumes stood at 98.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd witnessed volume of 24901 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6992 shares. The stock increased 3.82% to Rs.9,180.00. Volumes stood at 7590 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 27404 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8138 shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.15,100.25. Volumes stood at 2993 shares in the last session.
Yes Bank Ltd saw volume of 2730.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 819.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.16% to Rs.13.25. Volumes stood at 823.74 lakh shares in the last session.
