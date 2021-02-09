Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd stays in winning mode

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 12760.9, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.97% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% jump in NIFTY and a 13.16% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12760.9, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 15235.15. The Sensex is at 51710.69, up 0.7%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 13.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34452.25, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15872 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15026 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

