PSL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 58.06 croreNet Loss of PSL reported to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 76.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 58.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 137.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 171.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 225.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 215.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.0664.77 -10 225.10215.93 4 OPM %-4.29-0.15 --0.84-0.71 - PBDT-8.59-45.95 81 -27.53-47.82 42 PBT-36.09-76.20 53 -133.89-169.48 21 NP-37.39-76.20 51 -137.30-171.57 20
