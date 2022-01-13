PSOCO and Adani Group to establish integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat

POSCO and the Adani Group have agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses. The investment is estimated to be up to USD 5 Billion.

The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements.

The collaboration includes evaluating a joint Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, based on POSCO's state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge R&D capability.

POSCO and Adani intend to utilize renewable energy resources and green hydrogen, in line with both partners' ESG commitments to sustainability and energy efficiency.

POSCO runs POSCO-Maharashtra, a 1.8-million-ton cold-rolled and galvanized mill regarded as the most advanced automotive steel supplier in India, and four processing centres in Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad. It is anticipated that this business cooperation between POSCO and Adani will bring dominant partnership synergy in the Indian steel industry.

POSCO and Adani have also signed a MoU with the Government of Gujarat for support and cooperation from the Government for the collaboration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)