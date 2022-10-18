PSP Projects Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2022.

PSP Projects Ltd crashed 11.16% to Rs 568.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 84469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22181 shares in the past one month.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 7.80% to Rs 63.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1553.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 7.02% to Rs 7232. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20587 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd plummeted 5.35% to Rs 746.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67212 shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd dropped 5.17% to Rs 827.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19910 shares in the past one month.

