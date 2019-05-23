Volumes jump at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Redington India Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 May 2019.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd saw volume of 12.63 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 10.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.63% to Rs.146.55. Volumes stood at 93060 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd notched up volume of 5.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68717 shares. The stock rose 3.39% to Rs.96.00. Volumes stood at 33759 shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd recorded volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52741 shares. The stock lost 0.90% to Rs.471.25. Volumes stood at 86606 shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd registered volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.97% to Rs.235.50. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 7.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.153.10. Volumes stood at 34713 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:30 IST

