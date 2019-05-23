T.V. Today Network Ltd down for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 261.25, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 12.76% in and a 30.62% up 5.3% in the Media index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 261.25, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 11855.85. The Sensex is at 39455.69, up 0.88%. has lost around 16.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2163.6, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41174 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27250 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.37 based on earnings ending March 19.

