Punjab National Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 697.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.97% to Rs 13858.98 crore

Net Loss of Punjab National Bank reported to Rs 697.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4749.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 7.97% to Rs 13858.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12835.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 336.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9975.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 4.85% to Rs 53800.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51310.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

13858.9812835.7253800.0351310.2541.01-3.6151.7222.28-969.03-7209.93738.99-15345.77-969.03-7209.93738.99-15345.77-697.20-4749.64336.20-9975.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)