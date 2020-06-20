JUST IN
Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 292.87 crore

Net profit of Camlin Fine Sciences declined 63.27% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 292.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 268.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5127.59% to Rs 30.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 1049.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 892.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales292.87268.04 9 1049.15892.17 18 OPM %11.716.25 -12.467.69 - PBDT21.8313.97 56 91.0045.69 99 PBT12.706.66 91 58.2016.69 249 NP2.677.27 -63 30.320.58 5128

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 08:17 IST

