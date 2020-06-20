Punjab National Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 820.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.66% to Rs 14205.99 crore

Net Loss of Punjab National Bank reported to Rs 820.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4613.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.66% to Rs 14205.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13073.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 438.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9570.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.31% to Rs 54918.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52147.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

