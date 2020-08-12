Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 140.60% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.72% to Rs 1621.05 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 140.60% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.72% to Rs 1621.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2409.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1621.052409.48 -33 OPM %6.033.31 -PBDT70.1549.67 41 PBT27.5611.03 150 NP19.207.98 141
