Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 140.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.72% to Rs 1621.05 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 140.60% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.72% to Rs 1621.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2409.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1621.052409.486.033.3170.1549.6727.5611.0319.207.98

