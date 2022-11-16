PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 324.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.13% to Rs 54.04 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 324.44% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.13% to Rs 54.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.54.0438.2931.6219.8714.495.9910.312.377.641.80

