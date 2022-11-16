PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 324.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.13% to Rs 54.04 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 324.44% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.13% to Rs 54.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.0438.29 41 OPM %31.6219.87 -PBDT14.495.99 142 PBT10.312.37 335 NP7.641.80 324
