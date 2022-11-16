IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 62.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.14% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of IM+ Capitals declined 62.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.14% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.81 -69 OPM %48.0050.62 -PBDT0.220.54 -59 PBT0.150.48 -69 NP0.130.35 -63
