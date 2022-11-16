JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 62.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.14% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 62.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.14% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.81 -69 OPM %48.0050.62 -PBDT0.220.54 -59 PBT0.150.48 -69 NP0.130.35 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU