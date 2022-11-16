IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 62.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.14% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 62.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.14% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.250.8148.0050.620.220.540.150.480.130.35

