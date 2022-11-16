Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 81.22 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries declined 45.63% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 81.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.2275.20 8 OPM %6.577.27 -PBDT3.883.57 9 PBT1.761.69 4 NP1.122.06 -46
