Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Remsons Industries declined 45.63% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 81.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.2275.206.577.273.883.571.761.691.122.06

