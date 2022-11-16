JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 81.22 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries declined 45.63% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 81.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.2275.20 8 OPM %6.577.27 -PBDT3.883.57 9 PBT1.761.69 4 NP1.122.06 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU