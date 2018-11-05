Vantage Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 88.37% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Vantage Corporate Services rose 66.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 88.37% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.810.43 88 OPM %62.9674.42 -PBDT0.280.18 56 PBT0.280.18 56 NP0.200.12 67
