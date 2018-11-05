JUST IN
Business Standard

Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.14 -29 OPM %20.0050.00 -PBDT0.020.07 -71 PBT0.020.07 -71 NP0.020.07 -71

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:13 IST

