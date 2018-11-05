Zim Laboratories standalone net profit rises 4.81% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 71.14 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories rose 4.81% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 71.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 62.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales71.1462.82 13 OPM %14.1112.86 -PBDT7.266.45 13 PBT4.414.08 8 NP3.052.91 5
