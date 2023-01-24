Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 260.45 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 8.32% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 260.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales260.45255.04 2 OPM %13.4114.39 -PBDT31.4833.88 -7 PBT26.7229.61 -10 NP20.0621.88 -8
