Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 260.45 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 8.32% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 260.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.260.45255.0413.4114.3931.4833.8826.7229.6120.0621.88

