Suraj standalone net profit rises 224.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 93.37 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 224.77% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 93.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.3793.95 -1 OPM %6.403.64 -PBDT7.173.46 107 PBT5.131.62 217 NP3.541.09 225

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 12:10 IST

