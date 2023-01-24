Suraj standalone net profit rises 224.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 93.37 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 224.77% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 93.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.93.3793.956.403.647.173.465.131.623.541.09

