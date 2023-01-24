Stampede Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Financials shares edge higher
Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 1.98 croreNet profit of Stampede Capital reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.980.44 350 OPM %21.72-672.73 -PBDT0.28-3.27 LP PBT0.11-3.46 LP NP0.11-3.46 LP
