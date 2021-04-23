Punjab National Bank gains for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 34.35, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.74% in last one year as compared to a 57.29% jump in NIFTY and a 63.21% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.35, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14399.05. The Sensex is at 48033.39, down 0.1%. Punjab National Bank has slipped around 7.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31782.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 725.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1168.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 34.45, up 1.32% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 13.74% in last one year as compared to a 57.29% jump in NIFTY and a 63.21% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 48.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

