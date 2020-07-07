Triveni Turbine Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2020.

Triveni Turbine Ltd tumbled 5.94% to Rs 80.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13627 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 416.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 5.33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 50.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd fell 4.97% to Rs 140.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

