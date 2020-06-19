Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 12.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 83.37 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 12.74% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 83.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.15% to Rs 46.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 334.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 391.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

83.3778.88334.37391.9615.0119.1415.9713.4112.4314.8953.0952.1311.1213.1447.8646.7311.069.8146.2734.49

