Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 12.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 83.37 croreNet profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 12.74% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 83.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.15% to Rs 46.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 334.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 391.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales83.3778.88 6 334.37391.96 -15 OPM %15.0119.14 -15.9713.41 - PBDT12.4314.89 -17 53.0952.13 2 PBT11.1213.14 -15 47.8646.73 2 NP11.069.81 13 46.2734.49 34
