Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.80 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.17% to Rs 147.08 crore

Net loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.17% to Rs 147.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.72% to Rs 675.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 757.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

147.08196.54675.95757.14-5.383.951.114.75-7.167.529.1333.67-13.251.86-15.2813.35-12.800.94-15.288.13

