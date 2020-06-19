Harita Seating Systems consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Harita Seating Systems consolidated net profit declines 65.31% in the December 2019 quarter
L&T MBDA Missile Systems sets up Missile Integration facility at Coimbatore
One killed in brawl over 'seating arrangement' in Bihar event
Ranveer Singh to be the New Face of Astral Pipes
BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore
-
Sales decline 27.73% to Rs 154.61 croreNet profit of Harita Seating Systems declined 31.20% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.73% to Rs 154.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.07% to Rs 13.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.72% to Rs 743.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 974.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales154.61213.93 -28 743.66974.96 -24 OPM %12.2014.30 -6.917.90 - PBDT19.1032.41 -41 53.6583.27 -36 PBT14.0825.94 -46 26.5360.37 -56 NP7.3210.64 -31 13.8028.79 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU