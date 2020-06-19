Harita Seating Systems consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.73% to Rs 154.61 crore

Net profit of Harita Seating Systems declined 31.20% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.73% to Rs 154.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.07% to Rs 13.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.72% to Rs 743.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 974.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

154.61213.93743.66974.9612.2014.306.917.9019.1032.4153.6583.2714.0825.9426.5360.377.3210.6413.8028.79

