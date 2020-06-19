JUST IN
Harita Seating Systems consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.73% to Rs 154.61 crore

Net profit of Harita Seating Systems declined 31.20% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.73% to Rs 154.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.07% to Rs 13.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.72% to Rs 743.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 974.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales154.61213.93 -28 743.66974.96 -24 OPM %12.2014.30 -6.917.90 - PBDT19.1032.41 -41 53.6583.27 -36 PBT14.0825.94 -46 26.5360.37 -56 NP7.3210.64 -31 13.8028.79 -52

