Punjab National Bank spurts 2.08%, up for five straight sessions

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 56.55, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.61% in last one year as compared to a 5.04% gain in NIFTY and a 21.7% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.55, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 18228.5. The Sensex is at 61302.92, up 0.28%. Punjab National Bank has added around 6.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43252.35, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 693.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1482.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

