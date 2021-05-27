Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd and Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2021.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd spiked 13.22% to Rs 188 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4686 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd surged 12.87% to Rs 230.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13837 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd soared 12.32% to Rs 116.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd rose 8.76% to Rs 364.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16809 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd gained 8.32% to Rs 155.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12893 shares in the past one month.

