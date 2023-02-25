PVR opens 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

PVR is opening a 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Company, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India, after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited, has announced the launch of Lucknow's biggest cinema in Lulu Mall, the largest shopping mall in the city.

The cinema is equipped with SP4K Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound and REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection.

With this launch, merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1653 screens at 355 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

