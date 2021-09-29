PVR Ltd sees good buying

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1636.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.89% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% jump in NIFTY and a 39.67% jump in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1636.5, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. PVR Ltd has gained around 22.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 34.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2152.1, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1639.3, up 2.33% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 34.89% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% jump in NIFTY and a 39.67% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)