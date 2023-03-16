PVR Ltd soars 1.51%, rises for third straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1570.45, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.07% fall in NIFTY and a 22.13% fall in the Nifty IT index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1570.45, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 16929.35. The Sensex is at 57448.28, down 0.19%. PVR Ltd has slipped around 5.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1666.45, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1578.45, up 1.66% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 7.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.07% fall in NIFTY and a 22.13% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)