PVR Ltd stays slippery

PVR Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1360.45, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17249. The Sensex is at 57910.4, up 0.21%.PVR Ltd has eased around 21.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2432.95, down 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

