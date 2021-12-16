Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 31.99 points or 0.81% at 3923.98 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.26%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.56%),DLF Ltd (down 1.19%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.08%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.24%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.02%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.78%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.61%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.91 or 0.31% at 57964.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.55 points or 0.25% at 17264.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.47 points or 0.53% at 29090.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 51.23 points or 0.58% at 8829.72.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1852 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)