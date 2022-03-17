Zydus Lifesciences to acquire 11.86% stake in AMP Energy Green Nine

-
ALSO READ
Inox Wind gains on bagging order of 150 MW from NTPC
RIL to acquire up to 40% in Sterling & Wilson Solar
Inox Wind bags order of 150 MW wind power project
Inox Wind Energy board OKs fund raising of Rs 90 crore
Adani Enterprises signs MoU with Ballard Power Systems to commercialize fuel cells
-
For setting up captive wind solar hybrid power project in GujaratZydus Lifesciences announced that in line with the commitment to enhance the share of renewable power source in its operation and to comply with regulatory requirement for being a 'captive user' under Electricity Laws, 2003, the Company has entered into Share Purchase, Subscription and Shareholder's Agreement (SPSSA) to acquire up to 11.86% stake on a fully diluted basis in AMP Energy Green Nine, for setting up captive Wind Solar Hybrid power project in Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU