SAL Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.79% to Rs 18.03 croreNet loss of SAL Automotive reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.79% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.98% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 85.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.0327.23 -34 85.47130.65 -35 OPM %-4.942.72 --0.744.37 - PBDT-0.610.86 PL 0.216.19 -97 PBT-0.970.51 PL -1.234.82 PL NP-0.760.38 PL 1.253.47 -64
