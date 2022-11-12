Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Quantum Build-Tech reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
