Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 5.01% to Rs 88.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 4465.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3684.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4465.563684.983.264.85123.32163.3353.78113.9588.0283.82

