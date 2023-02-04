Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 4465.56 croreNet profit of Quess Corp rose 5.01% to Rs 88.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 4465.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3684.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4465.563684.98 21 OPM %3.264.85 -PBDT123.32163.33 -24 PBT53.78113.95 -53 NP88.0283.82 5
