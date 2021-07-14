Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 31.75 points or 0.48% at 6633.68 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.81%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.38%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.34%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.67%),Oil India Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.56%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.55%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.45%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.41%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.83%), and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.52%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 106.59 or 0.2% at 52876.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.15 points or 0.22% at 15847.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.68 points or 0.27% at 26258.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.42 points or 0.19% at 8060.97.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 1356 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

