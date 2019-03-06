Quick Heal Tech spurts as board approves buyback

rose 4.59% to Rs 234.70 at 11:35 IST on BSE after the company's board of directors approved buy-back of equity shares at Rs 275 per share on a proportionate basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 157.80 points, or 0.43% to 36,600.34

On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 239.90 and a low of Rs 231.45 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 354.15 on 11 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.50 on 18 February 2019.

Quick Heal Technologies' board of directors approved buy-back of up to 63.63 lakh equity shares aggregating up to 9.02% of fully paid-up equity share capital of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 175 crore, at Rs 275 per share on a proportionate basis through a tender offer. The promoters of the company have communicated their intention to participate in the buyback and offer up to 46.02 lakh equity shares.

Net profit of rose 101.88% to Rs 16.09 crore on 3.65% rise in net sales to Rs 65.91 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is an IT security solutions company.

