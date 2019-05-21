JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Market drops in volatile trade
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.52%, NIFTY Crashes 1.01%

Capital Market 

Nifty Auto index closed down 2.52% at 8209.45 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd dropped 7.02%, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd slipped 5.16% and Bharat Forge Ltd fell 3.46%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen 24.00% over last one year compared to the 11.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 2.32% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.01% to close at 11709.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.97% to close at 38969.8 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements