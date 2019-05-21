Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 2.52%, NIFTY Crashes 1.01%

Auto index closed down 2.52% at 8209.45 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 7.02%, Ltd slipped 5.16% and fell 3.46%.

The Auto index has fallen 24.00% over last one year compared to the 11.34% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 2.32% and has dropped 1.98% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 1.01% to close at 11709.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.97% to close at 38969.8 today.

