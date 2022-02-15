Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 4.01%, NIFTY climbs 3.03%

Nifty Auto index ended up 4.01% at 11552.3 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd rose 6.90%, Eicher Motors Ltd added 5.96% and Tube Investments of India Ltd gained 4.96%.

The Nifty Auto index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 13.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 3.99% and Nifty Media index gained 3.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 3.03% to close at 17352.45 while the SENSEX increased 3.08% to close at 58142.05 today.

