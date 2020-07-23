Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 1.53%

-
Nifty Energy index ended up 1.53% at 15803.25 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.68%, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 2.50% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.69%.
The Nifty Energy index has increased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 0.50% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 1.44% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.41% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.74% to close at 11215.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.71% to close at 38140.47 today.
