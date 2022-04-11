Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.63%

Nifty Energy index ended up 2.63% at 28235.25 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 14.79%, Adani Transmission Ltd gained 8.51% and Tata Power Company Ltd added 1.73%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 56.00% over last one year compared to the 19.14% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.41% and Nifty Media index added 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.62% to close at 17674.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.81% to close at 58964.57 today.

