Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 3.98%, NIFTY climbs 1.52%

Nifty Energy index ended up 3.98% at 15978.05 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 7.06%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 6.00% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 3.97%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.75% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.46% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 2.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.52% to close at 11449.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.69% to close at 38840.32 today.

