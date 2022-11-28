Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.33%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.33% at 26804.8 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 5.02%, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 3.89% and Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 3.44%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 9.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.14% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.27% to close at 18562.75 while the SENSEX added 0.34% to close at 62504.8 today.

