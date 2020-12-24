Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index gains 1.81%, NIFTY climbs 1.09%

Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.81% at 14779.6 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd rose 3.63%, Axis Bank Ltd added 3.00% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 2.35%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 12.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 1.74% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.09% to close at 13749.25 while the SENSEX increased 1.14% to close at 46973.54 today.

