Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.23%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.23% at 21697.25 today. The index has gained 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd rose 7.29%, Wipro Ltd jumped 7.20% and Mphasis Ltd gained 5.66%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 43.00% over last one year compared to the 4.61% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 2.47% and Nifty Services Sector index gained 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.82% to close at 11834.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.76% to close at 40182.67 today.

